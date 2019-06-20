AUGUSTA — As part of its current exhibition and programs about the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, the Maine State Museum will host a forum, Action Under the Dome, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at 230 State St.

The forum will look at voting and election-related initiatives during the recent legislative session. Headlining the forum will be Anna Kellar, executive director of Democracy Maine, and Gina Coppens, leader of the Augusta Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Maine, according to a news release from the museum.

“Ranked choice voting. Automatic voter registration. The national popular vote. Presidential primaries. Big money in politics. We’ve been hearing about these issues constantly over the past many months, as debates have echoed through the halls of the State House,” said Museum Director Bernard Fishman, according to the release. “But, what were the final results and how do they affect every Maine voter? The forum on June 25 will provide the inside scoop from Democracy Maine and the League of Women Voters of Maine, important non-partisan groups that were in the middle of all the debates.”

“During the 129th legislative session, the League of Women Voters of Maine had an ambitious agenda to improve our democracy, make voting more accessible, increase election security, and reduce the influence of big money in politics,” said Kellar, according to the release. “Our volunteers testified on over 40 bills related to these issues. We look forward to sharing the results of our work during the Maine State Museum forum on the 25th.

The League of Women Voters of Maine is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes any political party or candidate.

Prior to the forum, visitors will receive free admission to view the museum’s newest exhibit, Women’s Long Road – 100 Years to the Vote.

For more information, call the museum at 287-2301 or visit mainestatemuseum.org.

