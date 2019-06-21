The Winthrop Lakes Region and Kennebec Valley Chambers will gather for a Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Winthrop Commerce Center, 16 Commerce Plaza, Winthrop.

Raffle prizes, appetizers and beverages will be offered at the social hosted by the Winthrop Commerce Center and the Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center.

The event is open to members from both Chambers along with other businesses in the region. The Commerce Center is known as the former Carleton Woolen Mill.

The event will include tours of the historic 200,000 square-foot building, which has commercial spaces available that offer brick walls, hardwood floors, and views of Winthrop.

The tours also will feature the building’s 4th floor Sexual Assault Center, which provides free, confidential services to Kennebec and Somerset counties.

For more information, call 377-8020 or email i[email protected]; Winthrop Commerce Center, winthropmainecommercecentermill.com; Sexual Assault and Crisis Center, silentnomore.org; Kennebec Valley Chamber: [email protected].

.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: