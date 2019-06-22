Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were: North/south — Jean Bird and Jane Elliott, Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop, and Pat Damon and Nancy Fritz; east/west — Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest, and Lynne Macleod and Dot Murray.

Winners on Thursday were Martha Morrill and Marilyn Ware, Tom Simmons and David Martz, Jan and Vern Arey, and Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed Rushton and David Bourque, Di Bishop and Ken Harvey, Barbara Terhune and Karen Torrey, and Elaine Campbell and Tom Scholl.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Jane Gilbert, Gerene Lachapelle placed second, and Peggy Barrett placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Sally Foster, Keith Todd placed second, with a tie between Tom Gillette and Sharon Todd for third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice, Louie Violette and Wilma Pouilot tied with Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin for second, Jeannie Relling and Barbara Terhune placed third, and Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

