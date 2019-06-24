Winthrop Middle School has announced the following students were named to its trimester 3 honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Brooke Belz, Sophia Blanco, Charlotte Bryant, Aleah Childs, Phoebe Dow, Kamryn Dube, Isabella Dunn, Andrew Fay, Sage Fortin, Elsa Goebel-Bain, Amelie Grube, Adie Hart, Nicholas Keezer, Julia Letourneau, Carson Palmer, Gavin Saucier, Rhyan Sawlivich, Emma Shuman, Tyler Shumway, Tyler Smith and Alyssa St. Pierre.
Honors: Jakob Barrows, Samuel Bourne, Wichado Brennan, Colton Buck, Jacob Buck, James “Jayce” Corgan, Kayla Curtis, Keigan Francis, Tanner Frost, Joshua Hafford, Camden Lesko, Elijah Libby, Benjamin Ouellette, Luke Paradis, Kolby Reynolds, Hayden Rivers, Peter Rubchinuk, Matthew St. Hilaire, Brayden Stubbert, Madison Weymouth and Lauryn Wood.
Grade 7 — High honors: Selma Adam, Samantha Barker, Leah Barnes, Zachary Chapman, Max Cheng, Caedon Gruver, Jordyn Kinsman, Garrison Melendy, Christopher Pottle, Haley Pottle, Brett Rogers, Elizabeth Roman, Bennett Ross, Adam Siniak, Delilah Tompkins, Lucy Vachon, Harold Vance, Jonathan “Teddy” Wagner, Suzanne Webster, Haley Williams and Grace Woodard.
Honors: Alex Abbott, Wayne Bell, Breanna Broad, Sinead Callahan, George Ferguson, Luke Johnson, Eben Michaud, James Mitchell, Hunter Rogers, Kyla Sheehan, Jaycie Smith, Courtney Taylor, Quinn Tysinger and Jodi Wilkins.
Grade 6 — High honors: Zion Armstrong, Ashley Arsenault, Jaxon August, Colton Baird, Finn Barrett, Sienna Beauchesne, Ailee Bergeron, Annabell Blais, Braden Branagan, Kimberly Brown, Colin Chamberland, Caroline Corgan, Morgan Fichthorn, Isabel Folsom, Aidan Grant and William Grant.
Also, Olivia Harris, Logan Harrison, Katherine Hart, Benjamin Jewett, Lauren Miller, Sophie Miville, Anabeth Murphy, Sylvia Norton, William Precourt, Carter Rivers, Xanthe Sawlivich, Elizabeth Unangst, Madeline Wagner and Connor Williams.
Honors: Cole Bard, Katherine Beck, Madeline Beck, Isabel Chamberland, Tyler Chase, Wesley Clark, Trent Collin, Samantha Cruz, Harmony Culbert, Kaitlyn Curtis, Patricia Doughty, Cole Dufour, William Frake, Ian Fuller, Riley Fyfe, Cameron Gravel, Osheona Haines and Gage Henderson.
Also, Katie Kaherl, Lindsey Longstaff, Wyatt Mangin, Ashley Putnam, Hunter Reynolds, Ella Rice, Brian Rozell, Rachel Swift, Joseph Szakas, Charlotte Tyler, Jordyn Wagner and Corbin Walz.
