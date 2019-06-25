FARMINGTON — The Franklin County 4-H Benefit Auction will be a day-long event beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Farmington Fairgrounds Starbird Building, 292 High St.

This year the 4-H auction will be a ticket auction and run all day. Some larger silent auction items will be available, too.

Ticket prices are $10 for a sheet of 20 tickets, or three sheets for $25.

The drawing for items will begin at 6 p.m. It is not necessary to be present to participate in the auction.

All proceeds will be used to support the 4-H Youth Development Program in Franklin County.

For more information or a reasonable accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing at 778-4650, 800-287-1478 (toll free in Maine) or [email protected].

