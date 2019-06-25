WATERVILLE —Donors, volunteers and community partners are invited to attend United Way of Mid-Maine’s annual meeting from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Thomas College’s Spann Student Center, at 180 West River Road, and will include a complimentary breakfast buffet, according to a news release from the United Way.

The meeting is an opportunity to review the highlights of the past year at UWMM, discuss goals and visions for the future of the community, as well as to honor those who have made a significant impact on the organization and Mid-Maine.

United Way of Mid-Maine also has announced this year’s Community Impact Award winners: Spirit of Partnership: Colby College; Spirit of Mid-Maine: Nate Towne from Waterville Creates!; Volunteer of the Year: Wanda Steward from KVCAP; Women’s Leadership: Buffy Higgins from MaineGeneral Health; and Young Leader Award: Abby Williams from Waterville Jr. High School. Honorees will be recognized during the meeting.

Registration to the meeting is free and open to the public. Attendees are requested to bring personal or household items for the essential closet drive to benefit the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter. Suggested items include toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush, comb, shampoo, dental floss, deodorant, feminine hygiene items, shaving cream, razor, aftershave, bath soap, lip balm, wipes (child and adult), diapers (child and adult), nursing pads and cream, mouthwash (non-alcohol), hand cream, body lotion, single-wrapped toilet paper, paper towels, dish detergent, laundry detergent, household cleaners, mop, bucket, bathroom cleaner, facial tissues, disinfectant wipes (with bleach), hand sanitizer, grocery bags (recycled/reusable), and trash bags.

For more information and to register, visit uwmm.org, email [email protected], or call 873-0686.

