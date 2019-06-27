Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers offer collection service if one has found a honeybee swarm in Knox and Lincoln counties. There are KLCB beekeepers who can remove a swarm. They do not remove hornets’ nests, bumble bees, wasps or other stinging insects — just honeybees, according to a news release from the chapter.

As part of their natural reproductive cycle, honeybees will swarm. A swarm is when a queen and a good portion of the worker population of bees leave the hive to find a new home. While a honeybee swarm is relatively harmless, it can be a frightening sight to people. Swarms should not be sprayed with water or disturbed in any other way. It is best to clear the area until a beekeeper arrives to make the removal.

The organization also offers guidance on extractions from homes, buildings and other structures. That is generally a service where a homeowner will need to engage a professional with carpentry skills for a fee. These member beekeepers act privately, as a service to the public, and are facilitated but not endorsed by KLCB, according to the release.

To report a swarm and ask for assistance, call Al Maloney 207 832-5162.

Note that exterminators will not kill honeybees and often refer homeowners to find a beekeeper. Conversely, beekeepers are not exterminators and will not remove other insects. Please try to identify them as honeybees and the association appreciates interest in helping this important pollinator.

Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers is a chapter of the Maine State Beekeepers Association. The goal of the chapter is to encourage, support and promote education in matters related to bees and amateur/hobbyist beekeeping and to promote successful beekeeping in Knox and Lincoln counties.

