Regional School Unit 18 (Oakland, China, Belgrade, Sidney and Rome) is sponsoring a Summer Meals Program for children through Aug. 9.

The Summer Meals Program for Kids is available to all children without charge and is the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability. School district staff is working to get the word out this program is for all children. It’s a healthy service the school district provides to families.

There are many other summer meal sponsors throughout the state where children can get a lunch at no cost. It is not necessary to be a resident in the towns where these meals are offered. Just find a site and join the fun and have some lunch.

Note: Meals will not be served on the weekends or July 4.

Breakfast and lunch offerings:

• China Primary School, 763 Lakeview Drive, China, breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.;

• Messalonskee High School, 131 Messalonskee High Drive, Oakland, breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m.;

• Messalonskee Middle School, 33 School Bus Drive, Oakland, breakfast 7:30-10:30 and lunch 11-11:45 a.m.; and

• Williams Elementary (lunch at MMS) 55 Pleasant St., Oakland, breakfast 7:30-10 a.m. and lunch 11:30a.m.-noon.

Lunch only offerings:

• Belgrade Rec Center, 1 Center Drive, Belgrade Lakes, 11:15-11:45 a.m.;

• Oakland Boat Landing, Belgrade Avenue, Oakland, 11:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;

• Pleasant Point Park, 59 McGrath Pond Road, Oakland, 11:15-11:20 a.m.;

• Rome Community Center, 8 Mercer Road, Rome, 11:15-11:45 a.m.; and

• Union Church of Belgrade, 67 Main St., Belgrade Lakes, 11:15-11:45 a.m.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency ere they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, heard of hearing, or have speech disabilities can contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit a completed form or letter to USDA — 1. by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; 2. fax 202-690-7442; or 3. email [email protected]. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, religion, ancestry or national origin.

Those who wish to file a discrimination complaint electronically, select File a Complaint and complete an intake questionnaire at maine.gov. Before completing this process it may be helpful to review relevant links under Guidance. Those who are not sure how the Maine Human Rights Act may apply to an individual, review the publication “What It Is! How It Works!” Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: