A South Portland woman is facing multiple summonses after her two loose pit bulls bit a woman who was trying to separate the loose dogs from a neighbor’s dog.

Heather Geisinger reported her two pit bulls missing June 24. Later that day at 11 a.m., a 66-year-old woman who lives on Elderberry Drive watched as the two dogs jumped a neighbor’s fence and attacked a dog in that yard, South Portland police said.

The woman then attempted to separate the three animals, and in the process, was bitten in the arm. She was able to get away from the two loose dogs and bring her neighbor’s dog inside to safety and she called police. The woman was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital for treatment, police said.

Geisinger retrieved the animals and they have been ordered quarantined during the investigation.

South Portland Animal Control Officer Corey Hamilton issued Geisinger five citations: Two counts of keeping a dangerous dog, two counts of keeping an unlicensed dog, and one count of having a dog at large.

Geisinger was ordered to keep the animals confined to her property until her court date in August.

