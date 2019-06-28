MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College has released the 2019 spring semester dean’s list of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2018-19 school year.

They are Maria Gregor, of Augusta, a sophomore history major; Amelie Crowe, of Farmington, a freshman English major; Alexis Caldwell, of Pittsfield, a junior psychology major; Brayden Rollins, of Pittsfield, a sophomore communication major; Chandler Hartigan, of Richmond, a sophomore computer science math major; Katherine King, of Sidney, a sophomore biology major; and Garrett Grant, of Windsor, a freshman history major.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.2 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 706 students representing 23 states and 3 countries received this honor.

