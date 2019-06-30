“Ghost of a Chance” opens July 4 at Lakewood Theater, Theater Drive, in Madison.

Performance times are 8 p.m. July 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13 with a matinee and evening show on July 10.

Bethany is bright, strong, independent, beautiful and has zero self-esteem. She has brought her fiancé, Floyd, and his mother, Verna, up to her cabin in the woods, the site of the hunting accident that killed Chance, her first husband. Much to her consternation, he or rather, his ghost is still there.

Only Bethany can see him, so Floyd and Verna think she is crazy as she frantically tries to get rid of, well, it seems to them nobody. Chance, meanwhile, is doing everything he can to prevent Bethany from marrying Floyd. Bethany even brings in a delightfully kooky psychic to help deal with the ghost of Chance.

Starring Sarah Johnson, Henry Quintal, Wallace Bruce, Cheryl Seamans, Kily Hilton and Gary Dorman.

Tickets cost $22-26 for adults, $17-$19 for children, or $32-$35 for cabaret seating.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 474-7176 or visit lakewoodtheater.org.

