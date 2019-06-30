For an easy, light, summertime bean salad, we combined fiber-rich black beans with fresh corn, bright tomato and creamy avocado.
Toasting the corn in a skillet until golden brown brought out its natural sweetness. Chipotle chile, cilantro and lime juice provided the perfect Southwestern flavor profile to this easy-to-prepare salad. Fresh corn is important for the flavor of the salad – don’t substitute frozen or canned corn.
SOUTHWESTERN BLACK BEAN SALAD
Servings: 4
Start to finish: 15 minutes
2 scallions, sliced thin
3 tablespoons lime juice (2 limes)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoons minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
Salt and pepper
2 ears corn, kernels cut from cobs
1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed
1 tomato, cored and chopped
1 avocado, halved, pitted, and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
Whisk scallions, lime juice, 1 tablespoon oil, chipotle, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in large bowl.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in medium skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add corn and 1/8 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer corn, beans, and tomato to bowl with dressing and gently toss to coat. Gently fold in avocado and cilantro. Season with pepper to taste and serve.