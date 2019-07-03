Two Maine restaurants have landed in USA Today’s annual Readers’ Choice poll of the 10 Best Hotel Restaurants in the United States.

Natalie’s at the Camden Harbour Inn and The Thistle Inn Restaurant in Boothbay Harbor are among the 20 restaurants nominated for one of the top 10 spots by a panel of hotel and travel experts. Industry awards and guest reviews were also considered by the editors in choosing the finalists. Now it’s up to the public to choose their favorites — although it’s doubtful online voters have dined at many of these places because they are scattered all over the country, from Honolulu to Walland, Tennessee.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Natalie’s was 6th on the leaderboard, and The Thistle Inn clocked in at No. 18. Jack Rose, the restaurant in the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans, was in first place.

Mainers can vote for Natalie’s and The Thistle Inn once per day until noon on July 29. The winning 10 will be announced on Aug. 9. Go to 10best.com/awards/travel to vote.

