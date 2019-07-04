MOUNT VERNON — Ed Rice, former journalist, college instructor and author of “Baseball’s First Indian,” will talk about Louis Sockalexis at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road.

Sockalexis is the first known Native American to play professional baseball, and also became a major civil rights icon representing the Penobscot Nation and Maine.

The event is free and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Mary Anne Libby, library assistant, at 293-2565.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: