I am writing to the editors concerning Travis Barrett’s one-sided article on the class of 2019’s induction into the Motor Sport Hall of Fame (“Auto racing: Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame inducts six new members,” April 13).

It is true that all enjoyed Ricky Craven’s success as a great racer from Maine, followed by his continued career in the big time of racing in the NASCAR circuit. Indeed, he has made his fame and fortune, but then chose to move out of Maine.

Barrett paid homage to Craven in his article. However, what was clearly missing from his article was similar credit being given to Lomer Pelletier.

Pelletier, who I believe is now 83, is a local businessman who spends his life here, works here and continues to support the community with the sponsorship of a number of local area car shows — events that provide enjoyment for folks here in Maine and obvious financial benefit to the communities in which the events are held. Ever since his school days, he has been one of the greatest New England drag racers, building his own cars with his own funds and winning races throughout New England.

He has given all kinds of advice and assistance to many in the automobile world from building cars, racing, selling and buying cars, as well as technical advice. Pelletier is also a walking encyclopedia of information on. He’s a man who meets you with a firm handshake and a smile, and should be recognized for the great legend that he is.

Congratulations to Lomer Pelletier on being part of the Maine Motor Sports Hall of Fame class of 2019.

Lincoln Nye

Rome

