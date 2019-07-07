Mid-Maine Technical Center graduates Roslin Desiderio and Jasmine Lambert have been named winners in the 15th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest, sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving, according to a news release from the firm.

Jasmine Lambert, left, and Roslin Desiderio, winners of the $15 annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. Photo courtesy of the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein

Skowhegan natives Desiderio and Lambert worked together to win third-place for their video that depicts how the decisions drivers make can both positively and negatively impact their lives as well as the lives of their family and friends. They were honored among the top 20 winners statewide at an award ceremony on June 13.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who can enter a creative project of their choice. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second- and third-place winners receive a new iPad, and every student who enters receives prizes from the law firm. Since 2005, more than 900 graduating seniors have entered the contest from 125 Maine high schools.

In the past 15 years, the law office has given away more than $140,000 in prizes to help educate teenagers on the risks of dangerous driving. The firm’s dedication to the Arrive Alive Creative Contest made them a finalist for the American Association for Justice Trial Lawyers Care Award in 2014.

For a complete set of rules and all past winning entries, visit arrivealivecreativecontest.com or Facebook.

