NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Jacob Folsom, of Gardiner, has been named to the 2019 spring semester president’s list at Norwich University.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded president’s list honors. These students cannot have any pending incomplete grades. President’s list honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

gardiner maine
