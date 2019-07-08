SKOWHEGAN — Maine Farmland Trust will celebrate Forever Farms with Santy Dairy from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Grassland Farm, 41 Grassland Lane.

Over the past two decades, MFT has worked with farmland owners in Skowhegan to protect six farms and 1,253 acres. Farmer, Brad Santy, worked with the organization last year to protect his home farm and also uses adjacent protected farm properties to support his dairy operation, including Grassland Farm.

This event is family-friendly, free, and open to all. There will be snacks from The Miller’s Table at Maine Grains, and a cash bar with local beer and wine. Please leave your dogs at home.

To RSVP, or for more information, visit mainefarmlandtrust.org.

