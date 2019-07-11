The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present its annual Street Dance featuring Elmore Twist from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, on Pond Street in Rangeley. The event is co-sponsored by Ecopelagicon and Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro.
The open-air rock concert, held along the shore of Haley Pond, is closed to traffic so all ages can dance and enjoy the music. There will be a short opening set by other young local musicians, featuring their original songs and covers.
This year will again include an interlude between sets featuring special guests: the elegant Sheherazade Middle Eastern Dance Troupe, under the direction of Liz Pimentel.
The event is free to the public; your at-will donations will be accepted.
For a complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org.
-
Community
Bourne named to Gettysburg College dean’s honor list
-
On Music • Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: Tommy O’Connell of the Juke Joint Devils
-
Editorials
View from Away: Trump searches for a lie to justify adding a citizenship question to the census
-
Local & State
Maine’s deadliest aviation disaster remains unexplained, 75 years later
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon