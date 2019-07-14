Traffic on U.S. Route 202 in Monmouth is being diverted after a single-vehicle accident that knocked wires into the roadway. 

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. near Phil’s Super Variety and Grill at 912 U.S. Route 202.

Traffic is being diverted onto Old Lewiston Road. 

According to Sierra Spencer, who works at the variety store, the car snapped the pole in half, and the lines are across the road for both lanes of traffic. 

 

This story will be updated.

monmouth maine
