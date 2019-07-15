DAMARISCOTTA — Dr. Mark A. Peterson, a Professor of Policy, Political Science, and Law at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs will speak at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Skidompha Library, 184 Main St.

Peterson will discuss “Medicare for All, Medicare for Some, or Something at All for Someone: The Hard Politics of Health Care Reform.”

Peterson (PhD University of Michigan) has been on the faculties of University of Pittsburgh and Harvard. He is the author or co-editor of five books and many publications. His focus includes the many actors – from U.S. National Entities to lobbyists — that play a role in the crafting and reformation of healthcare in America. He is currently working on his newest book, “American Sisyphus: Health Care and the Challenge of Transformative Policy Making.”

Peterson is an expert in U.S. Healthcare Policy. He was the editor of the Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law; worked as a Legislative Assistant for Health Policy for U.S. Senator Tom Daschle and served on the Health Policy Advisory Committee for the 2008 Obama campaign. He was a founding team member of the Blue Sky Health Initiative to transform the U.S. health and health care system, which advised Congress and the executive branch on the inclusion of population health strategies in the Affordable Care Act.

He continues to serve as a public health advocate at UCLA, and was a longtime member of the faculty advisory committees for the Center for American Politics and Public Policy and the Institute for Social Science Research. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Social Insurance, and is the recipient of several awards for his scholarship and writings.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the library.

This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

