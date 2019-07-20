A Harrison woman suffered serious injuries when her son stabbed her and attacked her with a splitting maul Friday night.

Police said Mohamed Noh, 24, was arrested after the attack and charged with elevated aggravated assault. He was held at the Cumberland County Jail and is due in court Monday.

“We don’t know of a motive,” said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police.

McCausland said Halimo Azair, 49, was feeding livestock around 8 p.m. near a small barn on her Dawes Hill Road property when the attack took place.

She suffered stab wounds from an unknown weapon, as well as injuries to her head, arms and face from the splitting maul. McCausland said another son called 911, and Azair was transported to Maine Medical Center in a LifeFlight helicopter. He did not have any information about her condition Saturday evening.

A criminal background check shows Noh has two convictions in Maine – robbery in 2014 and unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug in 2015.

The case is being investigated by Maine State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

