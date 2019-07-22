FARMINGTON — Three people were injured Monday morning when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Routes 2/4 and 133 and the entrance to Franklin Memorial Hospital, known as Franklin Health Commons.

A car driven by Joan Glover, 78, Dixfield failed to yield the right of way as it came out of the hospital entrance to Franklin Health Commons, according to Officer Ryan Rosie of the Farmington Police Department.

Rosie said Glover’s vehicle collided at about 10:45 a.m. with an automobile driven by Raymond Costin, 65, of Livermore Falls, who was coming from Route 133 and heading to the hospital.

Rosie said Glover was experiencing knee and chest pain after the accident, while her passenger, Elise White, 63, of Chesterville suffered more-serious injuries to her chest.

Costin was experiencing shoulder pain, according to the officer.

White, Costin and Glover were taken to the hospital, and were still being evaluated and treated at 3:40 p.m., according to a FMH spokesperson.

