I come from a family of fisherpersons; three generations fishing for trout in lakes and streams fed by clear tributaries. Now the possibility of degradation of these clean waters troubles me.

I am concerned that Central Maine Power plans to create a 145-mile-long, high-voltage transmission corridor through pristine Maine forest that will cross the Appalachian Trail, the Kennebec River Gorge, 262 wetlands, 115 streams, 12 inland water fowl and wading bird habitat areas, and, extremely critical, native brook trout streams — that if disturbed can be the end of this species’ habitat.

Native brook trout populations depend on cold, clear, well-oxygenated waters of high purity in stream beds essential for reproduction. Land development and forest clearcutting can pollute streams and creeks that become too warm to hold native brook trout. Brook trout survival is important to Maine because brook trout are a popular game fish for anglers, especially those who love fly fishing. Fishing license sales and the work of registered Maine guides furnish important income for many Mainers. Organizations like Trout Unlimited have been in the forefront of efforts to institute air and water quality standards for brook trout protection.

These Maine waters and forests should be kept pristine for all who follow the path of renowned naturalist, Henry David Thoreau, who treasured his travels on Maine woods and waters even when he wasn’t fishing. I firmly believe there is no place in our well-loved Maine woods for the disturbance of streams, lakes and woodlands caused by this proposed operation.

Nancy Prince

Wilton

