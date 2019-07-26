HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Joseph Fay, of Winthrop, graduated in May from Hofstra University.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Taylor Beattie to share stories of summering in Round Pond
-
Community
Children invited to discover 18th-, 19th-century art, crafts, history
-
Community
Residents to answer questions July 31 about life at Lincoln Home
-
Community
Backyard beekeeping talk set for July 31 in Union
-
Community
Winthrop’s Fay graduates from Hofstra University