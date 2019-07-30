The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present MIFF in the Mountains, the best films of the Maine International Film Festival.

Eight different films will be screened at 5 and 8 p.m. Friday through Monday, Aug. 2-5, at the RFA Lakeside Theater on Main Street in Rangeley.

“Islander” will be screened at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Life on remote Robinson Crusoe island could be utopian, but it isn’t. Is it a bastion away from the world or a microcosmic replica? “Pupille” (In Safe Hands), will follow at 8 p.m. Compassionate and beautifully performed by France’s finest actors, this film was nominated for seven Cesar awards. It captures the adoption process from birth to loving home.

Two Maine films will be shown Saturday, Aug. 3. “Bongee Bear and the Kingdom of Rhythm” will begin at 5 p.m. Fifteen years in the making in Maine, this family-rated animated musical will set you singing in a fairy tale romp. “In the Moon’s Shadow” is set for 8 p.m. Made in Maine’s Belgrade Lakes during the solar eclipse of 2017 when displaced and estranged sisters reconnect.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, “Aga” will start at 5 p.m. Revisiting the 100-year-old pioneering film (Nanook of the North), this film explores the instincts and motivations of those who live in the same types of extreme conditions today. At 8 p.m. “Before You Know It” will tell the story of a very urban coming-of-age film set in a community theater in NYC. Patriarch Mandy Patinkin and his daughters try to hold the family together with frequent role changes.

“Cassandro, the Exotico” is set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. His trailblazing ascent as an openly gay professional wrestler has been fraught with poignant moments. You will think about wrestling differently after this film. Wrapping up the festival will be “Luce” starting at 8 p.m. A star-studded cast discovers something shocking in the locker of an all-A athlete/scholar who was adopted from Eritrea and up to now has been the pride of his family and school.

Admission will cost $7 per film, or $50 for an ALL Festival PASS.

MIFF is sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend.

For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

