CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Christopher Kuntz, of Skowhegan, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
