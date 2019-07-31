CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Christopher Kuntz, of Skowhegan, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

