The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance has announced two online workshops.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, Penguin Random House author Ryan Britt will lead “Better, Shorter, Sharper,” a personal essay workshop, on an online platform. From the comfort of their own homes, participants will learn about a variety of topics, from topic selection to timesaving editing techniques, with the end goal of creating better, sharper essays.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Jennifer Jacobson, three-time winner of the Lupine Award, will teach “Seize the Reader”, an online workshop focused around Middle Grade/YA Novels. Participants will explore ways of crafting stories that resonate with a reader long after they have finished the book.

The MWPA will offer one full scholarship for each workshop. Advance registration is required to attend.

Each workshop is $50 for members, $105 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit the MWPA website at mainewriters.org. Questions can be directed to 228-8263, or [email protected].

