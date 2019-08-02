MOUNT VERNON — A Community Poetry Reading, sponsored by the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Mount Vernon Community Center, 2 Main St.

The event will include an evening of readings of favorite poems and poets, given by community members of all ages. Those who attend might hear Robert Frost, Shakespeare, Jane Kenyon, Shel Silverstein, or brief readings from local poets.

Bring a favorite book of poetry (there will be some books there), read a poem, or just listen. There also will be refreshments.

For more information, contact the library at 293-2954 or [email protected].

