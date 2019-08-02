DAMARISCOTTA — Chats with Champions will welcome author Craig Grossi, a former U.S. Marine, and Fred, a former Afghani stray, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the library’s Porter Meeting Hall, 187 Main St.; seating is limited.

Grossi is an eight-year Marine Corps veteran, recipient of the Purple Heart, and Georgetown University graduate. He was as surprised as anyone to meet his first dog during his most dangerous field assignment in Afghanistan. Fred welcomed Grossi to one of the harshest environments in the world with a wagging tai, Sangin District in Helmand Province.

After Fred followed him everywhere for two months in the field, Grossi was determined to get him to America. With proper scheming and a lot of help, he was able to send Fred home to his family in the states while he completed his tour.

Grossi left the Marines with a new mission: to share his story and his adventures with Fred. Grossi’s memoir, “Craig and Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How they Rescured Each Other,” is the uplifting and unforgettable true story of a U.S. Marine, the stray dog he met on an Afghan battlefield, and how they saved each other. They now travel America together, spreading the message of stubborn positivity.

Grossi was raised in Fairfax County, Va., and is now a resident of Maine. When not traveling with Fred, he spends his time with veteran organizations including the USA Warriors Ice Hockey Program and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

“Craig and Fred” is available in two versions, one for adults and the other for young readers 8 and older. Both formats will be available for purchase following Grossi’s talk.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the national award-winning Skidompha Library at 184 Main St., Damariscotta. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

