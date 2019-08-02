WINSLOW — One man was taken by ambulance to the hospital Friday after the sport utility vehicle he was driving slammed into the rear of a parked flatbed truck just after 1 p.m. on Augusta Road, according to police.

Winslow police Capt. Haley Fleming, who was at the scene, said the truck had just made a delivery to a business on Augusta Road and was parked facing south when the SUV struck the left rear of the truck. Fleming did not immediately have the name of the vehicles’ drivers.

“The investigation probably will go in the direction of distracted driving,” Fleming said.

The speed limit on that section of road, about a half-mile from the Vassalboro town line and about four miles from Waterville, is 50 mph.

The SUV is a Chevrolet Equinox. The truck’s door bears the name Applicators Sales & Service Inc.

The Equinox’s windshield, passenger doors and roof were crunched in and the airbags had deployed. The SUV appeared to be destroyed.

Devin Giguere, 40, lives at the spot where the crash occurred and said she ran out of her house after she heard a

bang, literally dropping everything and leaving the refrigerator door open.

“He was in his car — poor guy,” Giguere said of the Equinox operator. “Oh, what a mess.”

She said the driver, a man who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, was conscious and she advised him not to move.

“I told him to stay in his car,” she said.

Giguere’s husband owns Central Maine Siding and the truck driver had just delivered materials to the business, she said.

A nurse who came upon the crash scene got out to help the Equinox driver, according to Giguere.

The crash occurred just south of the business Fastenal.

This story will be updated.

