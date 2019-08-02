WAYNE — Cary Memorial Library will host Mark Rochkind at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, as he presents “The Arctic and Antarctic: A Visual Journey,” at 17 Old Winthrop Road.

Rochkind’s travel talks/slideshows, highlighting his world travels and fine photography, have been a summer tradition at the Cary for many years, according to a news release from the library.

Describing this presentation, Rochkind notes “The polar regions, north and south, are different in many ways. The Arctic is more accessible as it is contiguous with the land masses of North America and Asia. The Antarctic is an island continent surrounded by water and very strong winds and currents. Polar bears are found only in the Arctic; penguins are endemic to the south. Blue Whales, the largest mammals ever to inhabit earth, are found in both regions. Evident climate change is affecting the food chain and subsequently animal life. Polar bears have become very aggressive. The sizes of penguin colonies have decreased. Glaciers are receding. Yet the vast rugged landscapes typical of the Arctic and Antarctic remain humbling,” according to the release.

The library is handicapped accessible and all are welcome.

For more information, call 685-3612 or visit cary-memorial.lib.me.us.

