The 10th annual Rural Open Studio Tour is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug 10 and 11 .

In the rolling hills and farmlands of Somerset County, there’s a unique opportunity to visit the home studios of 21 artists in 16 locations. It’s the 10th annual Rural Open Studio Art Tour, hosted by Open Arts a committee of the Wesserunsett Arts Council. This self-guided tour is free.

Visitors can see original works in abstract, classical, mural, folk, metal, wood, pottery, sculpture, needlework, photography and even plumbing supplies. Combined with many spectacular summer gardens, it promises to be a day of art and beauty that highlights central Maine’s unique art community. Please note, some artists are open on Saturday only.

Rural Open Studio 2019 artists include:

Smithfield, Mercer, Norridgewock, Anson, Madison

• Mary Burr’s recent oil paintings inspired by a visit to a dance studio in Mercer;

• David Ellis’ Japanese-inspired pottery studio in the old Mercer Grange;

• Kevin James’ lakeside setting with beautiful paintings, woodworks, custom floorcloths, “objet trouve” in Smithfield;

• Steve and MaryAnn Anderson and Vera Johnson. Steve–whimsical metalwork, blacksmithing; MaryAnn–intricate quilting and fine stitchery; Vera–copper sculpture in Norridgewock;

• Lynne Harwood’s hand framed paintings of rural life and seasons and Faith Gilbert’s decorative painting on chairs, lampshades, and doors, in Anson;

• Rene Choiniere’s lilting pen and ink, watercolor paintings in Madison.

Solon and Bingham

• Abby Shahn and James Fangbone. Abby’s large abstract oil and tempera paintings; Fang’s quirky collages and shrines, in Solon (Saturday only)

• Amanda Slamm and Mimosa Mack’s Sprig Woodwork’s finely crafted breadboards, pizza paddles, spoons, bread knives and more, in Solon (Saturday only);

• Stu Silverstein’s recent paintings exploring rich textures of rust with bird imagery, in Solon (Saturda only);

• South Solon Meetinghouse — spectacular frescoes in a historic and much-beloved community building; and

• Susan Hellewell’s energetic acrylic calligraphic and landscape paintings, in Bingham.

Palmyra, Hartland, and Ripley

• Doug Frati’s unique carvings give new life to antique wood, in Palmyra;

• Olena Babak’s classical oil paintings and contemporary Plein air, in Hartland (Saturday only);

• Wally Warren’s found object art whimsy, bright and bold, an unforgettable campus of color, in Ripley; and

• Joe and Nellie Kennedy. Joe- plumbing parts reinvented with glass, steampunk; Nellie- photography with a different perspective, in Ripley (Saturday only).

Skowhegan artists & galleries

• Bernie Beckman’s abstract paintings and linoleum prints at Central Maine Artist’s Gallery. Other work exhibited by Wally Warren, Joe Kennedy, Nellie Kennedy, Leon Gin and Mark Robichaud; and

• River Roads Artisan’s Gallery, a cooperatively run gallery of Maine artists and craftsmen, they will be hosting a 10-year celebration raffle (Saturday only).

Many of these studios are in rural locations, be aware your GPS directions might wrongly involve ATV trails. A tour map and participating artist details can be found at WesArts.org.

For more information, call 628-2361 or 672-6517.

