The Waterville Opera House will hold auditions for its new fall musical “Disney’s Newsies the Musical.”

Audition will be held at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville, at the following times:

Sunday, Aug. 25: Adults, music only at 1 p.m. with Jack, Katherine, Delancey Brothers, at 2 p.m. and Newsboys Music

Dance auditions for all to follow music auditions.

Monday, Aug. 26: Jack, Katherine, Delancey Brothers, Newsboys Music at 6 p.m. with dance auditions for all to follow music auditions. Adults may sing at 6 p.m. if unable to attend Sunday’s audition.

Character descriptions and audition materials are available at operahouse.org. Upon arriving, candidates must fill out an audition form to be turned in to the production team. Candidates may also receive an audition number and be required to have their photo taken upon arrival. Be sure to have scheduling conflicts available. Candidates should review the audition materials and come prepared to perform as an individual and in group work. Auditions will likely involve singing, book work, and dancing. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

The rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 9 and 15; and 2 p.m. Nov. 10, 16 and 17, at the Waterville Opera House.

For more information, visit operahouse.org or call 873-7000.

