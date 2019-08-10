SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Colin Pennock, of Whitefield, has been named to the 2019 dean’s list at Union College.
Pennock, a freshmen, majoring in electrical engineering.
Comprised annually, the Union College dean’s list honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.
