PALERMO — Irene Mortko, known locally for her painting classes, will present a session on painting glass at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Palermo Community Library at 2789 Route 3.

No talent needed, just bring a spotlessly clean piece of glass to be painted and be creative. It can be stemware, plates, quart jars, storage jars and anything in glass to decorate. All paints, brushes and other supplies will be provided.

The class is free.

For more information, contact 993-6088, [email protected] or visit palermo.lib.me.us.

