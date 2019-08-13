GARDINER — Barks in the Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Gardiner Waterfront Park on Maine Avenue.

The day will be filled with events, demonstrations and vendors. This event is not only to promote Gardiner as a dog-friendly community, but also to get the word out about some of the dog rescue groups and other service organizations in the area. Rescue groups, vendors, Agility Central of Maine, and Fly Ball Dogz will all be in attendance at the event.

The event is free and open to the public with activities dogs and their owners can participate in several contests such as the best dog kiss, best costume, and a look alike contest.

Schedule of events:

• Scent work with Animal Wellness Center at 11:15 a.m.;

• Agility Central of Maine is set for 10:45 a.m.;

• Service Dog 101 will begin at 11:15 a.m.;

• Contests: Costume, best trick, look alike and best dog kiss are scheduled for 11:30 a.m.;

• Yoga with your dog on the boardwalk with Kim Nixon, by donation, will begin at noon;

• Flyball Maineiacs demonstration is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.;

• Try Flyball with your dog is set for 12:45 p.m.; and

• Ribbon cutting for the new dog park will be held at 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by At Home Veterinary Care, Campbell’s TrueValue, Team EJP, Petlife and Animal Wellness Center.

For more information, email Jessica Clark at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: