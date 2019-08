WINTHROP — St. Andrew’s Church will hold its summer fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 219 Winthrop Center Road, Route 135, in conjunction with Winthrop Days.

The fair will include trash and treasurers, a bake table, books, crafts and independent vendors.

Luncheon, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs or pulled pork, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Betty Peterson at [email protected].

