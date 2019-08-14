NEWARK, N.J. — Tracey Li, of Augusta, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in international business during the 2019 Berkeley College Commencement ceremony on May 10 at the Prudential Center.
Li is a graduate of the Honors Program, a selective, interdisciplinary and seminar-based educational opportunity offered to a limited number of high-achieving students.
