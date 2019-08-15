MOUNT VERNON — The building addition to the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library is complete, and a grand opening celebration is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 344 Pond Road, Route 41.

Those who attend can tour of the new facility, view an exhibit of work by local artists, and enjoy some treats. And, don’t forget to check out the new summer reading porch.

For more information, contact the library at 293-2565.

 

