MOUNT VERNON — The building addition to the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library is complete, and a grand opening celebration is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 344 Pond Road, Route 41.
Those who attend can tour of the new facility, view an exhibit of work by local artists, and enjoy some treats. And, don’t forget to check out the new summer reading porch.
For more information, contact the library at 293-2565.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
After Harvard program, Hallowell city manager ready to tackle finances, development
-
Nation & World
Judges dismiss U.S. government appeal saying migrant kids don’t require soap
-
Business
U.S. stocks climb, bonds gain as trade angst continues
-
Community
Dr. Shaw library grand opening event set for Aug. 18
-
Local & State
Emergency shelter for asylum seekers winds down at Portland Expo