DAMARISCOTTA — Susanne Dunlap, historical fiction writer, will speak at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Skidompha Library’s Porter Hall, 184 Main St.

Chats with Champions welcomes Dunlap who will discuss her newest novel, “Listen to the Wind, Book I of The Orphans of Tolosa Trilogy.” Note that limited seating is available, and to also allow time for parking, according to a news release from the library.

Kirkus Reviews writes that in her “well-researched novel, Dunlap breathes life into the distant 13th-century setting by providing many every day, textural details, such as the uncomfortable realities of wearing jousting armor. Poetry and music are as essential to the plot as warfare, with engaging glimpses of trobairitz (female troubadours). A complex, absorbing, and dramatic start to a planned series.”

Dunlap is the author of seven historical novels for adults and teens. Her young adult historical novel, The Musician’s Daughter, was a Junior Library Guild Selection and a Bank Street Children’s Book of the Year, and was nominated for the Missouri Gateway Reader’s Prize and the Utah Book Award. Book II of The Orphans of Tolosa will be released in December.

A graduate of Smith College with a doctorate in music history from Yale University, she grew up in Buffalo, New York. She now lives and writes in Northampton, Masshusetts.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the national award-winning Skidompha Library. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop. For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

