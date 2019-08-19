CLINTON — Respirator fit testing, now required annually for anyone applying pesticides that require the use of a respirator, will be offered at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, during Maine Farm Days at Misty Meadows Farm, 308 Hill Road.

The fee is $10 per person, and registration is required.

Testing is sponsored by University of Maine Cooperative Extension, the Maine Labor Group on Health, and the Maine Board of Pesticides Control.

Participants must complete a medical evaluation prior to testing, for information about how to do that, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information, to register, or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 781-6099 or [email protected].

