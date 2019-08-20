MONMOUTH — State Farm Insurance Company has teamed up with Canary Home Security with its campaign, Protect the Protectors to provide home security devices to first responders. To date, the insurance has donated more than 20,000 devices nationwide, according to a news release from Monmouth Fire Department Chief Dan Roy.

On Aug. 6, Lisa Laliberte and colleagues from the insurance company attended National Night Out at the Monmouth Police Department to present 46 devices to Monmouth firefighters.

Roy and several Monmouth firefighters were on hand to accept the donated devices.

“It is peace of mind knowing that firefighters will have their homes protected when they are responding to calls within our community,” said Roy in release.

