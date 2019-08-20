American Forest Management, a land management and forestry consulting firm, will co-sponsor the Timber Harvest Tour & Forestry for Maine Birds Program,alongside Maine Audubon and the Maine Forest Service.

The free workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, in Livermore. Participants are asked to meet at 9 a.m. behind the white church at Norlands.

Participants can learn about forest bird habitat and how logging can help create specific habitat elements. The woods tour will show how the harvest is incorporating elements of the Forestry for Maine Birds Program, allowing them to learn simple, handy ways to assess their own bird species on the land.

For more information, visit norlands.org.

