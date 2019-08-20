The Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in central Maine to take puppies into their homes for 14-16 months, teach basic skills and socialize these puppies.
Puppy raisers receive ongoing local support every step of the way and free veterinary care.
For more information, email [email protected].
