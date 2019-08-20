Sally Photo courtesy of Maine Guiding Eyes for the Blind

The Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in central Maine to take puppies into their homes for 14-16 months, teach basic skills and socialize these puppies.

Puppy raisers receive ongoing local support every step of the way and free veterinary care.

For more information, email [email protected].

