Friends of Merrymeeting Bay will host amateur naturalist and entomologist Cathy Reynolds who will lead a morning Forest Insect Walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in Bowdoinham.

Merrymeeting Bay is recognized for its unique tidal freshwater ecosystem and is surrounded by a diversity of habitats including a variety of forest types. Critical to forest health and sometimes presenting forest threats are bugs, according to a news release from Friends of Merrymeeting Bay.

While trees dominate in their contribution to forest biomass, native insects contribute a dominant slice of forest biodiversity. Insects act as pollinators and seed spreaders. They aid in wood and forest floor decomposition, recycling nutrients critical to the health of forests. Unfortunately we appear in the midst of a major global insect decline (75% in Germany) likely to dramatically affect our ecosystem integrity, according to the release.

Non-native invasive insects harm forests through “piercing-sucking”, defoliating, wood boring, and disease-spreading.

Bowdoinham and other midcoast residents are among those experiencing health issues the past few years because of to the browntail moth invasion. In addition to severe rashes and respiratory issues in humans, browntail causes major tree defoliation and threatens coastal property values. It is a parasite of hardwoods such as apple and oak.

A new threat to Maine transported from Asia on wooden pallets, crates and spools, the Emerald Ash Borer is a metallic green beetle that has killed 50 million trees since 2002 and has the potential to wipe out all species of ash tree in Maine. Ash is important to Maine for its use in furniture-making, indigenous basket-weaving, sports equipment, tools, and more, according to the release.

Reynolds has a special interest in pollinators and has especially studied invasive forest insects. Reynolds is a local bee keeper, and coordinates the livestock area at the Common Ground Fair.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes offering protection from mud and water and be cognizant of ticks. The walk will occur rain or shine.

For directions and to register, call Ed Friedman at 666-3372.

For more information about the full Summer Outside! series, visit friendsofmerrymeetingbay.org.

