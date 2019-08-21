The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for grants of up to $5,000 that support indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund is a collaborative effort of MaineCF, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Lillian M. Berliawsky Charitable Trust, and the Maine Arts Commission to strengthen and ensure the future of these artistic traditions. Additional funding is provided through the Elizabeth Laughlin Anderson Memorial Fund.

The grant applications deadline is Sept. 15.

For an online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants, visit mainecf.org.

A statewide organization headquartered in Ellsworth with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

For questions or more information, visit mainecf.org or call 877-700-6800.

