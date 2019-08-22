JEFFERSON — The St. Giles Episcopal Church will hold its yard sale, silent and live auctions, and homemade pie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the church, 72 Gardiner Road.

The St. Giles garden will be the backdrop for an Aug. 24 auction and yard sale in Jefferson. Photo courtesy of St. Giles Episcopal Church

There will be burgers and hot dogs from Bill’s grill.

The silent auction will end at noon and the live auction will begin at 12:30.

For more information, call 549-7872, or 215-3420.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
August, jefferson maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.