JEFFERSON — The St. Giles Episcopal Church will hold its yard sale, silent and live auctions, and homemade pie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the church, 72 Gardiner Road.

There will be burgers and hot dogs from Bill’s grill.

The silent auction will end at noon and the live auction will begin at 12:30.

For more information, call 549-7872, or 215-3420.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: