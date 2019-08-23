WILTON — A Washington Township man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine Wednesday after drug agents intercepted a pair of packages from California.

Police said the packages contained more than two kilograms of a powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The packages had been addressed to Robin Cobb, 46, of 1604 Weld Road, police said. When Cobb arrived at the Wilton Post Office to pick up his packages, he was taken into custody by postal inspectors and investigators from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Cobb told investigators that the packages contained Isopropylbenzylamine, a legal substance, which he uses to clean headlights for other people. He told police he pays about $150 for a kilogram of the substance, ordering it online.

Police tested the powder and found it was methamphetamine. Cobb was arrested, charged with aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

While being booked, Cobb reportedly told investigators to “tell Crandall you guys finally got me.”

Darrell Crandall is the MDEA’s northern commander.

According to court documents, drug agents began investigating when Farmington police notified the agency that Cobb had been manufacturing and distributing meth from his home.

According to court documents, the investigation was aided by a confidential informant who told police he had been selling meth for Cobb. It was the informant, according to the documents, who told police Cobb had been getting shipments from China.

Cobb was being held at the Franklin County jail Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: