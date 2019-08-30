For completing Lithgow Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, 14 children received new bicycles, helmets and a T-shirt on Aug. 22 at the library as part of the library’s Bikes for Books event. The event was made possible because of the generous donation from the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge 35 A.F. & A.M., according to a news release from the library.

A total of 122 children between 6 and 12 years old who completed the summer reading challenge to read for 16 hours this summer were entered into the Bikes for Books drawing.

The winners

• Age 6: Pheobe Wilshusen and Brycen Miller

• Age 7: Natalie Peaslee and Cash LaChance

• Age 8: Madelyn Gagnon and Ethan Nichols

• Age 9: Makayla Peaslee and Bruce Grosjean

• Age 10: Lae’marrii Dove and Kelsie Huard

• Age 11: Morghana Taheny and Thomas Gamage

• Age 12: Alex Wyatt and Sam Basselet

This is the second year that the Masons have partnered with Lithgow Public Library’s Youth Services department to facilitate the Bikes to Books program.

For more information about the program, contact Rachel Statham, Youth Services librarian, at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

